South Shields' Ashley Academy encourages children to take healthier ways to travel to school

Pupils at a South Shields primary school use healthier ways to get to school.
By Ryan Smith
Published 17th Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Teachers at Ashley Academy, on Temple Park Road in South Shields, are encouraging pupils to use healthier methods to travel to school.

Over the last week, pupils have been travelling by bike, scooter and even roller-skates as they are urged to make healthier choices.

Pupils have also been taking part in bike mechanics and safety skills to ensure that they are riding their bikes in a safe manner.

Pupils at Ashley Academy are being encouraged to travel to school by healthier means.Pupils at Ashley Academy are being encouraged to travel to school by healthier means.
Natalie Jewitt, a nursery teacher at the school, has revealed to the Shields Gazette how the pupils have reacted to using healthier ways to travel.

She said: "They have loved it and they have been persuading their parents to allow them to make better choices like by travelling by bike or scooter to school.

Pupils have been taking part in bike maintenance and safety skills as part of the initiative. Pupils have been taking part in bike maintenance and safety skills as part of the initiative.
"Their parents have been supportive and taking time to facilitate this by setting off from home earlier.

"We've had people come into the school to teach the pupils about bike maintenance and safety skills and now parents are asking us how their children can get involved in things like that outside of school.

"It has been so nice seeing the children come in on a morning all energetic because they've been active while travelling to school.

"Even the teaching staff are getting involved and doing the same thing so it has been a good thing so far, especially with the weather getting better."

