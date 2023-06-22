Nicholas Balls competed in the 800m freestyle swimming event on Wednesday, June 21, at the Games which are currently being held in Berlin.

The South Shields athlete represents Special Olympics Teesdale, which is a branch of Special Olympics GB.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The organisation is the largest provider of year-round sports training and competition for children and adults of all abilities with intellectual disabilities in the UK.

Nicholas Balls won silver in the 800m Freestyle Swimming event at the 2023 Special Olympics World Summer Games. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

Colin Dyer, the CEO of Special Olympics GB, has praised Nicolas for his performance in securing a silver medal at this year’s Games.

He said: “We are absolutely thrilled for Nicholas. This is a remarkable achievement, from an exceptional athlete and person.

“Each one of our competitors has defied all odds to partake in these games and to come away with a medal caps a monumental accomplishment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They have undoubtedly brought immense pride to themselves, their family and their nation.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Special Olympics GB has 82 athletes representing 17 sports at the Games in Berlin, making it the world’s largest inclusive sporting event in 2023 with more than 7,000 athletes with intellectual disabilities competing across 26 sports over nine days.