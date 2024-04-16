South Shields attacker denies manslaughter after death of girlfriend's brother

An attacker assaulted his girlfriend then killed her brother when he tried to intervene, jurors have heard. Pearse Kavanagh punched Sarah McQueeney in the face and left her bleeding then attacked her frail sibling Philip McQueeney, who had said "leave her alone", and caused fatal internal injuries, it is claimed. Newcastle Crown Court heard Mr McQueeney, 40, who had existing health problems, died within hours of the attacks on July 19 2022. Kavanagh, 46, of Frobisher Street, Hebburn, South Tyneside, has admitted assault on Miss McQueeney and told police: "Aye, I punched her all over". He denies manslaughter and is being tried by a jury. Prosecutor Matthew Donkin told the court Miss McQueeney had been in a relationship with Kavanagh for "a few years" and the attacks happened at her home in Rowan Drive, South Shields, South Tyneside. Mr Donkin said: "Events that day began with an unprovoked, unlawful attack upon Sarah by the defendant and then he turned on her brother. "Philip McQueeney was in no real condition to defend himself and the defendant assaulted him, including what may have been the fatal blow, kicking him to his abdomen." Mr Donkin said all three people at the house that day had been drinking heavily and Miss McQueeney's recollection of exactly what happened was affected by alcohol. The prosecutor added: "She will tell you she, her brother and the defendant were all sitting together when the defendant began to become aggressive. "He punched her in the face and caused there to be blood everywhere, including on her clothes and shoes. CCTV will show you her wearing white shoes or footwear which ended up heavily bloodstained. "She will tell you she recalls her brother trying to help her after the defendant punched her. Her brother said to the defendant to leave her alone. "Philip McQueeney wasn't in good health. He didn't have the energy to get up and was on the floor when he said this. "She will then tell you she was aware of the defendant kicking her brother before leaving through the front door." The court heard police were called to the house and when officers arrived Miss McQueeney had blood on her face and clothing and Mr McQueeney was inside, on the floor, watching television. Mr Donkin said Mr McQueeney was "intoxicated but responsive" and seemed to have a black eye. The court heard Mr McQueeney started asking to go to bed but was told he needed to go to hospital. Mr Donkin added: "He then became more quiet, stopped answering questions and was found to have become unresponsive. His decline was described by one officer as rapid. "He continued to deteriorate and an emergency ambulance was called." The court heard the police performed CPR until the paramedics arrived but Mr McQueeney went into repeated cardiac arrest and died at hospital. A post mortem showed Mr McQueeney had suffered lacerations to his liver and the membrane over his small intestine and had blood in his abdomen, on top of his existing health problems. Kavanagh denies kicking Mr McQueeney or inflicting blows to his abdomen and claims he acted in self defence.