South Shields' Barclays Bank building put up for sale for £375,000

The building which currently houses Barclays Bank, in South Shields, has been put on the property market.

Listed by Naylors Gavin Black, the well-known South Tyneside building is up for sale for an asking price of £375,000.

The building is made up of five floors, with Barclays Bank currently occupying the ground floor level.

However, the banking chain has had permission granted to relocate to a new premises in South Shields, and will be closing its current store at midday on Friday, March 8.

The new branch will open on Monday, March 18, at the former Burton shop, which is just further up King Street than its current location.

The South Shields branch of Barclays will be relocating in March 2024. Photo: Google Maps.

The listing for the building states: "The property occupies one of the prime positions on King Street the town's principal pedestrianised retail thoroughfare, with nearby retailers including Santander, New Look, Card Factory, JD Sports, Vodafone, Sports Direct and Boots.

"The property has the benefit of being visible from both Fowler Street and King Street, with public transport and parking being closely available.

"Internally the property is arranged over five floors, with the ground floor currently a retail unit for Barclays Bank.

"The upper floors could be made available for various uses including the potential of residential conversion subject to contract.