South Shields based dance school brings home the silverware from championship contest

A team of dancers has brought more than 80 trophies coming back to South Tyneside after their skills wowed judges at a recent championship contest.

Kim Thompson says she has been left overwhelmed by the success of her 19 pupils at the Kim Thompson Freestyle Dance School in South Shields who competed at the East Coast Championship held in Filey.

The dancers, aged from five to 17, performed against competitors from across the region in the contest winning a total of 82 trophies between them.

Among the success was Skye Young who was crowned the Under 14s championship winner and Olivia Jones who took the Under 12’s title, while Amelie Robson was presented with the under six starter of the year award.

Emily Carr won the Under 14 starter of the year, Harvie Steinson the Under 16 starter of the year trophy, Rubi Flood was Under 10’s intermediate of the year and Charlie Jazwi also came home a trophy winner

Kim, who has been running her own school Kim Thompson Freestyle Dance School for the past seven years, said: “Every dancer who competed in the competition made it through to the finals.

“They all performed their hearts out and it was such a fantastic weekend from start to finish.

“I’m so proud of them all. They have worked so hard and all deserve their achievements and trophies.

“It was quite overwhelming to hear the names of your dancers being read out time and time again.”

Freestyle dancing is a style of dance that isn’t choreographed or planned. It can be done formally and informally and moves can be set around sparse choreography.

The dance school is now based at studios in Frederick Street, South Shields.

