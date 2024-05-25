South Shields-based Dicksons brings three new pastry slices to North East Asda stores

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East Asda customers can now add new flavours of Dicksons pastry slices to their shopping lists.

South Shields-based Dicksons will be selling three new flavours of its pastry slices in Asda stores across the North East for the first time.

The new individual slices will be on sale at 38 different stores in the region.

The flavours will include beef fajita and chicken tikka, as well as last year’s limited-edition ham and pease pudding slice - which was originally created for the firm’s 70th anniversary.

Regis Lecouturier, commercial manager at Dicksons, has given an insight into how the latest offering to Asda customers has came about.

Graeme Hawksfield, operations manager at Asda Gateshead (left), with Regis Lecouturier, commercial manager at Dicksons. The new individual Dicksons slices will be sold at 38 Asda stores across the North East. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

He said: “We have worked with Asda for more than 25 years now, offering their customers a range of our family brand’s most popular products.

“We are delighted to be launching three new flavours of our pastry slices. A lot of research has gone into their creation and we think people will love our latest range.

“Traditionally our slices were available in twin packs, so this will be the first time customers can buy them individually.

“Asda is the only supermarket to be stocking all three of our new products and we are confident they’re going to be a welcome addition on customers’ shopping lists.”

Dicksons have confirmed that the new individual slices are larger than the previous twin-pack size of 130g.

The new slices, which weigh 190g, are catering to those who are looking for food on the go.

Gruffudd Roberts, Asda’s buying manager for England and Wales, has welcomed the continued partnership with Dicksons as North East stores start to sell the new individual slices.

He commented: “We are very proud of our 25-year partnership with Dicksons and are delighted to be bringing in three new innovative pasty lines in over 38 Asda stores across the region.

“As well as two other flavours, it’s great to see that back by popular demand we will now be selling last year’s limited-edition ham and pease pudding slice, which was created for the suppliers 70th anniversary.

“We love working with our local suppliers to bring new innovations to the shelves for our shoppers.”