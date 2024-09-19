South Shields-based Pets2impress helps local dancers prepare for international event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pets2impress is helping a South Tyneside dance academy prepare for an international performance.

Pets2impress, in South Shields, is helping young dancers in South Tyneside celebrate a major achievement after the En Pointe Dance Academy was accepted to perform aboard the MSC Seaview in July 2025.

The dance school submitted an audition tape to a top performance company to secure the opportunity and to help with their preparation for the international event, the school needs help from local businesses to sponsor individual dancers.

The sponsorships for the dancers will go towards covering the costs of costumes and performance preparation.

Tim Jackson, the director of Pets2impress, has stepped forward to help 14-year-old dancer Amber Dodd who will perform two routines of eight-minute durations and two routes of six-minute durations alongside her fellow dancers.

Tim Jackson, director of Pets2impress, with Amber Dodd (middle) and Joanna Barron, director of En Pointe Dance Academy. | Other 3rd Party

The week-long showcase will be performed in front of an international audience, making it a once-in-a-life opportunity for the dance school.

Tim has spoken of his pride at being able to help both Amber and the En Pointe Dance Academy to achieve their dream of performing on an international level

He said: “I’m thrilled to support Amber and the En Pointe Dance Academy.

“At Pets2impress, we believe in community, and it’s fantastic to be able to contribute to something as special as this.

“Amber and her team are incredibly talented, and I’m excited to see them shine on the international stage.”

Joanna Barron, director at the En Pointe Dance Academy, has expressed her gratitude to Tim and Pets2impress for the help in preparing for next year’s event.

She commented: “Thank you to Tim for his sponsorship, it really means a lot to the school and to Amber.

“We’re so proud of our dancers for this accomplishment, and this sponsorship will help us ensure that they look and feel their best during this amazing experience.

“We are still looking for other local businesses to sponsor more of our students, and we’re also welcoming new students to join our academy."

Chris Dodd, Amber’s dad, echoed the sentiment and highlighted how big of an opportunity it is for his daughter and her fellow dancers.

He added: “A huge thank you to Tim for his generous support.

“We are very proud parents, as this is such a wonderful opportunity for our daughter.

“It’s incredible to see the local community rallying around these talented young dancers.”

For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to join the En Pointe Dance Academy, you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/jarrowdanceacademy.