South Shields-based UK Docks awarded new £4million Royal Navy contract

A South Shields-based company has won a new Royal Navy contract.

UK Docks, based on South Shields’ River Drive, has been awarded a £4million contract to service and maintain the Royal Navy’s new fleet of workboats.

It is another feather in the cap for marine services company which has been expanding its portfolio of Royal Navy contracts over the last ten years.

The latest contract follows the Ministry of Defence’s order of 38 workboats, which are dubbed the ‘Land Rover of the Seas’ due to their versatility and durability.

HMS Magpie was the last Royal Navy workboat to be deployed. South Shields-based UK Docks will be in charge of the service and maintenance of the vessel. | Other 3rd Party

It is part of a £45million modernisation programme for the Royal Navy’s small boat flotilla, called Project Vahana.

The last workboat, HMS Magpie, entered into service last month and the new additions have already delivered a wide range of operational benefits to the Royal Navy.

The initial two-year contract will see UK Docks maintain and service the workboats, with the possibility that it will eventually lead to the running of the vessels over the long-term.

HMS Raleigh - one of the new workboats set to be serviced by UK Docks.

Jonathan Wilson, UK Docks managing director, has expressed his joy at UK Dock’s ability to secure another Royal Navy contract.

He said: “We are delighted to secure this contract which gives the company the chance to demonstrate its ability to provide the high standards and quality of service the navy demands.

“Winning important contracts like this does not come easily - a lot of work goes into making them happen and competition is intense because you are up against some of the best companies in the world in this field.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of UK Docks. | Other 3rd Party

“So I would like to praise the UK Docks team that worked so hard to put together the successful bid to maintain the workboats and look forward to them keeping the vessels performing at their very best.”

The project manager for the navy’s DE&S Boats Team, Rosy Copping-Bull, has praised the relationship between UK Docks and the Royal Navy.

Rosy added: "We are pleased to be growing our relationship with UK Docks to now include the in-service support and capability maintenance of these Vahana Workboats which are an essential part of the Royal Navy's military operations including diving, surveying and training.

“The vital work carried out to maintain these vessels will be instrumental in helping our nation prosper now and in the future."

This latest support contract extends UK Docks’ work with the Royal Navy, with the company already in charge of maintenance of five Batch 2 Royal Navy vessels globally.