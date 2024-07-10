South Shields-based UK Docks works to keep the local coastline tidy
More than dozen of UK Docks’ staff from the company’s River Drive headquarters, in South Shields, have been helping to keep a beach clean near their base in the borough.
The team spent an afternoon on Littlehaven Beach, the surrounding car park and the Conversation Piece statues (The Weebles) picking up litter.
The beach clean is the first of a series that the company plans to do as it aims to help one of South Shields’ main attractions remain clean for visitors over the summer months.
Jonathan Wilson, managing director of UK Docks, has expressed how important it is for the company to be helping out in the local community.
He said: “We’ve planned to do this for some time and now that we’ve got the first under our belt, we’re up and running.
“As a marine engineering firm, the river and the sea are obviously hugely important to us but we also appreciate how lucky we are to be in a particularly attractive part of the world with the South Shields’ coastline and its beautiful beaches.
“It’s a great place for our team to work.
“We want to keep it that way and the beach clean is just one of a number of small ways we’ve decided we can help out.”
The beach clean was organised by officer manager Emma Bryson and led by engineering support manager Mike Spooner.
Speaking after the clean, Mike commented: “It was great to get out in the fresh air and do something positive for the local environment.
“While the area does not appear to have a massive amount of litter at first glance, once you start looking and picking you see more and more.
“In particular we found many plastic items, which would otherwise stay in the environment for a very long time.
“As well as the impact on the natural environment, I feel litter has a large adverse effect on the look and feel of an area for visitors and locals alike.
“By doing this litter pick we’ve made a small difference to the environment, but it also improved our own physical and mental well-being and hopefully might inspire other companies locally to do the same”.
UK Docks was founded in South Shields in 1992 by Harry Wilson, who recently was named an MBE on the King’s Birthday Honours List.
The South Shields-based company operates dockyards on Teesside, as well as boatyards on the south coast at Gosport, in Portsmouth, and Cremyll.
In 2023, UK Docks signed a £250million contract to service and maintain the Royal Navy’s five Batch 2 vessels worldwide.
The company has announced that a further litter pick is planned for later this summer, with South Shields Sea Cadets due to join UK Docks staff.
