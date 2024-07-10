South Shields-based UK Docks works to keep the local coastline tidy

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Staff from South Shields-based UK Docks have been keeping Littlehaven Beach tidy.

More than dozen of UK Docks’ staff from the company’s River Drive headquarters, in South Shields, have been helping to keep a beach clean near their base in the borough.

The team spent an afternoon on Littlehaven Beach, the surrounding car park and the Conversation Piece statues (The Weebles) picking up litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The beach clean is the first of a series that the company plans to do as it aims to help one of South Shields’ main attractions remain clean for visitors over the summer months.

Jonathan Wilson, managing director of UK Docks, has expressed how important it is for the company to be helping out in the local community.

Tim Richardson

He said: “We’ve planned to do this for some time and now that we’ve got the first under our belt, we’re up and running.

“As a marine engineering firm, the river and the sea are obviously hugely important to us but we also appreciate how lucky we are to be in a particularly attractive part of the world with the South Shields’ coastline and its beautiful beaches.

“It’s a great place for our team to work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to keep it that way and the beach clean is just one of a number of small ways we’ve decided we can help out.”

The beach clean was organised by officer manager Emma Bryson and led by engineering support manager Mike Spooner.

Speaking after the clean, Mike commented: “It was great to get out in the fresh air and do something positive for the local environment.

Tim Richardson

“While the area does not appear to have a massive amount of litter at first glance, once you start looking and picking you see more and more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In particular we found many plastic items, which would otherwise stay in the environment for a very long time.

“As well as the impact on the natural environment, I feel litter has a large adverse effect on the look and feel of an area for visitors and locals alike.

“By doing this litter pick we’ve made a small difference to the environment, but it also improved our own physical and mental well-being and hopefully might inspire other companies locally to do the same”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK Docks was founded in South Shields in 1992 by Harry Wilson, who recently was named an MBE on the King’s Birthday Honours List.

Tim Richardson

The South Shields-based company operates dockyards on Teesside, as well as boatyards on the south coast at Gosport, in Portsmouth, and Cremyll.