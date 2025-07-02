South Shields beach yoga helps to raise cash for new North East NHS hospital

Sea air and sunshine have helped a South Tyneside gym’s members boost their fundraising support for a new regional eye hospital.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fitness enthusiasts from the Gym Group’s South Shields branch took to the great outdoors to collect £256 from a boot camp, yoga session and raffle.

They descended on the seafront Sand Dancer pub for a strenuous morning session, organised by borough-based Mean Body Project.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fundraiser was the latest event held by the gym as it bids to raise £2,000 to support the construction of the £48m medical facility in Sunderland.

The centre is due to open next year and STS Charity, the official charity of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, is targeting £1m in donations.

The Gym Group in South Shields has held a fundraising beach yoga event. | Other 3rd Party

All money raised will be used to buy cutting-edge equipment, improve facilities and boost research to benefit patient care.

Simone Liscombe, general manager of the Gym Group, said: “The charity fitness event was a lot of fun, and everyone worked really hard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The sea air was really refreshing as we did the movements, and the sun was shining down on us too.”

Catherine Scott-Jones, fundraising manager at the foundation trust, added: “Thanks to Gym Group South Shields and everyone that took part in the activities at the Sand Dancer.

“It was a fantastic event, and we really appreciate everyone’s efforts to support STS Charity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Gym Group’s next fundraiser is a Spinathon, from 9am on Saturday, July 12, with a £10 donation requested.

More information about STS Charity’s Vision Appeal, go to www.stsft.nhs.uk/our-charity.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.