South Shields-born Newcastle United fan loses three-year battle with rare bone cancer

Tributes have poured in for a young football fan who died after a long cancer battle.

Newcastle United supporter Kai Heslop, 23, from Horsley Hill, died on Saturday at 1.45am. He had been diagnosed with oasteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, in 2021, and had his leg amputated in May that year, on his 20th birthday.

But sadly, his uncle Steven Lomas confirmed yesterday that Kai had passed away. He posted on X, formerly Twitter: “Kai died this morning at 1.45am with his loving mam and devoted fiancee by his side. We are absolutely devastated he is gone but his suffering is over. Your family, and life will never be the same without you Kai. If love could have saved you, you’d have lived a thousand years.”

The post set off a chain of people and groups paying their respects, as the term RIP Kai started trending on Twitter. Newcastle United Supporters Club posted: “We are devastated to hear about the passing of Kai Heslop following a battle with cancer. Our thoughts and prayers are with Kai’s family and friends at this heartbreaking time.”

Kai Heslop and his fiancee Nicole Hughes at St James's Park, the home of Newcastle United Picture: Steven Lomas/X

And an account called Mouth of the Tyne (@toonmouthtyne) added: “RIP Kai... One of our own. Condolences to all of his friends and family at this time.”