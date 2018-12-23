South Shields Boxing Day Dips 2018: How to take part and how much it costs

You've opened your presents, had the family round and had your feet up with a turkey sandwich. Now, it's time to take the plunge.

There are just days to wait until the annual Boxing Day Dips at South Shields, so grab your wet suit, bring a towel and brace yourself for some of that North Sea air.

Paralympian Josef Craig MBE, Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall and X Factor winner Joe McElderry showing their support for Cancer Connections in 2017.

Two events are taking place on Littlehaven beach from 11am in aid of Cancer Connections and St Clare's Hospice.

On-the-day registration is available for those wishing to take the plunge for St Clare's Hospice.

If you want to take part in aid of the hospice, visit The Dunes on Sea Road from 10.30am on the day to register for the dip.

There is a £5 registration fee with further fundraising encouraged.

Registration for the Cancer Connections dip closed this week - but you can still go along to cheer on the fundraisers taking part.

Hundreds are expected to take to the shore on December 26 in a bid to raise as much money as possible for both charities.

Good luck to those getting involved, and we'll see you on the beach!