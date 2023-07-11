News you can trust since 1849
South Shields British Army Reservists work with the local community to clean Sandhaven Beach

A group of British Army Reserve soliders have worked alongside the local community in South Tyneside to clean Sandhaven Beach.

By Ryan Smith
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:03 BST

South Shields-based Army Reserve soliders worked along NAAFI Break South Tyneside, a support service for veterans, to litter pick on Sandhaven Beach.

A group of around 32 people, including reservists from 205 Battery of the 101st (Northumbrian) Regiment Royal Artillery, took part in the litter pick along the South Tyneside coastline on Saturday, July 8.

South Shields-based Army Reserves worked with the local community to clean Sandhaven Beach. Photo: Lucy Baker.South Shields-based Army Reserves worked with the local community to clean Sandhaven Beach. Photo: Lucy Baker.
South Shields-based Army Reserves worked with the local community to clean Sandhaven Beach. Photo: Lucy Baker.
Sergeant Lucy Baker was one of those helping out at the weekend and she has expressed her gratitude to the people in borough who give their support to all of the Armed Forces.

She commented: “This was a great opportunity to give something back to the people of South Tyneside for their outstanding support to the Armed Forces”.

The group removed a substantial amount of litter from the beach. Photo: Lucy Baker.The group removed a substantial amount of litter from the beach. Photo: Lucy Baker.
The group removed a substantial amount of litter from the beach. Photo: Lucy Baker.

The group managed to work together to collect a substantial amount of litter from the beach and set up a stand to engage with members of the public.

