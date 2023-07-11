South Shields-based Army Reserve soliders worked along NAAFI Break South Tyneside, a support service for veterans, to litter pick on Sandhaven Beach.

A group of around 32 people, including reservists from 205 Battery of the 101st (Northumbrian) Regiment Royal Artillery, took part in the litter pick along the South Tyneside coastline on Saturday, July 8.

South Shields-based Army Reserves worked with the local community to clean Sandhaven Beach. Photo: Lucy Baker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Lucy Baker was one of those helping out at the weekend and she has expressed her gratitude to the people in borough who give their support to all of the Armed Forces.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

She commented: “This was a great opportunity to give something back to the people of South Tyneside for their outstanding support to the Armed Forces”.

The group removed a substantial amount of litter from the beach. Photo: Lucy Baker.