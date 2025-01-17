South Shields building ‘steeped in local history’ is put up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An historic South Shields building has been placed on the property market.

The building that previously hosted the VIVA nightclub and Tinker Smiths bar/restaurant has been put on the property market for an asking price of £395,000.

Based on the corner of Mile End Road and Stanhope Street, in South Shields town centre, the three-storey building is one that is steeped in local history.

It has been a popular venue for many years in South Tyneside, having previously been the Gaumont Cinema building and originally The Scala and the Royal Assembly Rooms.

A South Shields building "steeped in local history" has been brought to the property market. | Google Maps

Currently, the premises is split three separate trading areas that include a large bar/nightclub space, a bar/restaurant area and a burger bar situated at the front of the building - which is currently occupied by a tenant.

The property listing states: “Viva is located on the corner of Mile End Road and Stanhope Street in South Shields town centre.

“Steeped in local history, this iconic building, formerly the Gaumont Cinema building and originally The Scala and the Royal Assembly Rooms, has been a popular venue for many years with the locals and visitors to the town.

“Located on an established circuit, and within easy walking distance of the Metro station, the area is busy with good levels of footfall with many bars and restaurants nearby.

“South Shields is undergoing significant investment at the moment as well as preparing for the relocation of South Tyneside College and South Shields Marine School.

“This will bring a huge number of students and staff into the town centre and should provide a boost to all sectors of the local economy.”

You can view the full property listing by visiting: https://www.christie.com/6450548/.