South Shields business searches for top apprentice

A South Shields business is on lookout for a top apprentice as it launches an annual competition.

The competition, organised by Screwfix, is open for entries now.

It’s designed to find the finest trade-apprentices or full-time apprentice students.

One winner will be rewarded with a £10,000 prize to help them step onto the career ladder.

The most impressive entries from the region will be selected to go head-to-head at a national final at Google headquarters in London, where one person will win the title and receive a business start-up pack including a laptop with accessories, £5,000 worth of Screwfix products and funds for future training and courses.

To find out more you can call into the Screwfix store in South Shields, or go to www.screwfix.com/sfta to complete an application form.

Graham Bell, Screwfix CEO, said: “We truly believe that we, along with the rest of the industry, have a duty to support the next generation of tradespeople.

“Therefore, it’s important we play our part in encouraging and inspiring those who have chosen to undertake an apprenticeship.

“The Screwfix Trade Apprentice Award is one of the many ways we are highlighting the importance of apprenticeships and supporting those who are starting out in a career in the trade.”

Entries are open until March 4, with the overall winner being awarded Screwfix Top Trade Apprentice 2018 at Google Head Office in April.

William Ellis, Screwfix Top Trade Apprentice winner 2017, said: “I was completely shocked when they announced that I had won the Screwfix Trade Apprentice competition last year.

“Winning has enabled me to pursue my dream and advance my studies.

“This has been an amazing opportunity and a brilliant step into launching my career.

“I’d recommend any trade apprentice applies for this competition – this year it could be you!”