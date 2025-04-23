Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Tyneside has been fined for breaching building regulations.

Mohammed Vaseem Mukhtar pleaded guilty to two offences in connection with breaching building regulations after he carried out works to his restaurant.

Mukhtar converted ‘Man v Food’, on Hudson Street, in South Shields from a restaurant to a children’s nursery without approval or inspection from building control.

He was taken to court by South Tyneside Council following repeated warnings that he needed to apply to change the premises’ use and supply the necessary supporting documentation.

Mukhtar had cancelled several visits by inspectors and when they eventually got on site in August 2024, a huge amount of building work had already been completed and covered over.

As a result, he was prosecuted for breaching The Building Regulations Act 2010 and was sentenced at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court last week.

Mukhtar was fined £833 and ordered to pay almost £800 in costs.

Following the outcome of the case, South Tyneside Council has stressed the importance of having building regulations in place in order to protect public safety.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Building regulations are there to protect people’s health, safety and welfare and we have a legal duty to enforce them.

“No application or plans were submitted for these works so the there was no formal vetting process.

“This means there could have been issues around the building’s structural integrity, leading to possible collapse, means of escape in case of emergency and ventilation.

“These risks become even greater when you consider this building’s proposed use as a nursery meaning its occupants would include babies and toddlers.

“The owner was asked on multiple occasions to submit an application and plans but showed a total disregard for building regulations.”

