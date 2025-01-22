South Shields charity arranges special family trip for five-year-old heart hero Evie

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields-based charity has helped give a family a day to remember.

The Charlie and Carter Foundation has helped a North East family create lasting memories after a challenging two years for them.

Evie Green, aged five, was diagnosed with myocarditis, a condition that can weaken the heart and make it difficult to pump blood, when she was just four-months-old.

Unfortunately, her condition progressed to the point where, by the age of four, she was in urgent need of a heart transplant.

As a result, Evie was placed on a Berlin Heart Ventricular Assist Device while awaiting a heart transplant in the spring of 2023.

While the device was lifesaving, it meant that she had to stay in hospital and wasn’t able to run or play freely due to being connected to the machine.

After more than a year in hospital and a national call out for a new heart, Evie finally received a transplant last summer at Newcastle’s Freeman Hospital.

During her time in hospital, Evie and her family were supported by the The Charlie and Carter Foundation - which provides financial relief to families of critically ill children, so that they can stay by their side without the worry of financial strain.

The Green Family at Edinburgh Zoo, thanks to a trip arranged by South Shields-based charity The Charlie and Carter Foundation and train operator Lumo. | Other 3rd Party

Upon hearing about Evie, train operator Lumo, who selected selected The Charlie and Carter Foundation as its charity partner of the year for 2024/25, helped arrange a special trip to Edinburgh for Evie and her family.

Chloe Green, Evie’s mum, has expressed her gratitude to both The Charlie and Carter Foundation and Lumo for their kindness in helping the family make memories together.

She said: “We are very grateful to Lumo for providing a VIP day out in Edinburgh and to The Charlie and Carter Foundation for nominating our family for this special trip.

“Evie received a heart transplant last summer and was in hospital for 18 months overall, so it is so nice to be able to go on days out thanks to Evie’s special donor heart.

“We had a fantastic trip exploring Edinburgh, going to the zoo, Camera Obscura and walking along the Royal Mile and we will be forever grateful for this trip.”

Sarah Cookson MBE, Co-Founder of The Charlie and Carter Foundation, has highlighted the important work that the charity carries out on a daily basis.

She commented: “The biggest thank you to Lumo for organising this very special trip out for Evie and her family, helping them make precious memories to treasure forever.

“This beautiful and brave little girl has spent so long in hospital and her family have spent so long worrying, they deserve the world and more.

“Our charity provides financial support to families who care 24/7 for their sick children who are suffering from life limiting conditions and we know only too well how much they struggle and worry each day.

“Days like these would have just been a dream before Evie received her gift of life. Thank you never seems enough, but thank you Lumo, it was a day they will remember forever.”

Martijn Gilbert, Managing Director of Lumo, has spoken of his pride at being able to work alongside The Charlie and Carter Foundation.

He added: “We are absolutely delighted to have given Evie and her family a wonderful day out in Edinburgh.

“After spending so much time in hospital and missing out on experiences most children enjoy, providing them with a memorable day of fun together was truly the least we could do.

“We’re proud to partner with South Shields-based Charlie and Carter Foundation, whose incredible work supports families like Evie’s right across the country.

“We look forward to continuing our efforts together to make a meaningful difference.”

You can find out more about The Charlie and Carter Foundation by visiting: .