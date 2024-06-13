South Shields charity Hospitality and Hope opens new Supported Living accomodation
South Tyneside charity Hospitality and Hope have unveiled their newest Supported Living accomodation as part of its work to tackle North East homelessness.
Providing more than 60 hours of support over seven days a week, the group’s specialist team are experts in the field of supported housing, where a bespoke service seeks to support people towards full, independent living.
"It's a privilege to have the opportunity to support individuals from when they need support the most to them moving on with all the independent skills they have developed and gained within a stay with us. The passion and drive from all the staff Team make this success happen" said Teri Watson, Head of Housing and Support.
Another property acts as a ‘move-on’ flat which supports graduated wellbeing work and semi-independent living.
As part of the launch, which was held at the charity’s Operations Centre in Hampden Street, South Shields we invited celebrated local artist David Brunton to display and discuss his work, which is on the topic of his own lived experience.
"Within Hospitality & Hope one of our key priorities is to reduce homelessness within the borough of South Tyneside and today marks a significant milestone in our plans to make this happen” added Peter Maloney, CEO of Hospitality and Hope.
“The launch of our third supported living property provides us with the opportunity to now mentor 10 men in their journey back to a position of independent living.
“Having David come along to help mark this occasion has been a real honour and privilege.
Sharing his own lived experience and showcasing his inspired artwork was both moving and powerful and it most definitely spurs us on to remain focussed and driven in our desire and ambition to eradicate homelessness."
