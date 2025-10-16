South Shields charity leader set to raise awareness for homelessness and poverty

A South Tyneside homelessness charity leader is set to raise awareness for those living in poverty.

Ruth Parker, the Chief Executive Officer at Emmaus North East, will be joining business leaders from across the region to take part in the CEO Sleepout at the Stadium of Light, in Sunderland.

On Thursday, November 6, Ruth and other participants will be swapping the comfort of their beds for a sleeping bag at the home of Sunderland AFC.

The CEO Sleepout is a national charity that is set up to inspire the business community to unite to fight the issues of homelessness and raise money for frontline services that help change lives.

Speaking ahead of the event, Ruth has highlighted that the CEO Sleepout isn’t trying to replicate homelessness but rather put a spotlight on the issues that people face across the North East.

Ruth Parker, CEO of Emmaus North East, (centre) with the charity's team members. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “Within my role at Emmaus North East, I witness the challenges that people who have experienced the harsh realities of homelessness face.

“To overcome those challenges takes real courage and determination.

“Taking part in CEO Sleepout Sunderland is in no way trying to replicate the relentless struggles of people who are forced to sleep rough.

“Instead, it’s an act of solidarity that aims to raise awareness, funds and positive change across our region.

“Nobody’s life should be defined by homelessness, and I believe that given the right support, with care and compassion, everyone has the ability to move on from homelessness for good.

“CEO Sleepout Sunderland will give our local business leaders an insight into the big issues surrounding homelessness and how they can contribute to positive change.”

Bianca Robinson, Chief Executive of CEO Sleepout, has expressed her delight at the event having the backing of the team at Emmaus North East.

She commnented: “I’m delighted that we’re able to support the vital work of Emmaus North East with a grant from funds raised at CEO Sleepout Sunderland on November 6.

“The more we can raise awareness about the work being done to alleviate homelessness, and help individuals affected by it, the better.

“Knowing the North East’s business community, I have no doubt that they will lead with compassion when it comes to supporting local people in need.

“We hope to raise a significant amount of money from the event, allowing us to make a real difference.”

You can find out more about the CEO Sleepout at: https://ceosleepout.co.uk/sunderland/ and Emmaus North East by visiting: https://emmaus.org.uk/north-east/.