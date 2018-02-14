South Shields charity rolls out new computer system to improve services

New systems adopted by a South Tyneside charity is helping to improve security and response times for families in need.

Impact Family Services based in South Shields enlisted the support of tech firm ION to build a more streamlined system.

More than 400 people throughout the region turn to the service each year which aims to improve relationships to reduce the negative impact of a breakdown on family members.

The cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) system aims to give direct connection to resources available

Charity CEO Nikki Turnbull said: “One of the interesting benefits of this CRM system we have seen already is the hugely important greater collaboration between our customers’ physical security and cyber protection.

“It was a big part of my long term business strategy to make reporting quicker and easier as well as to streamline information across the business and for our partner organisations.

“Many of our clients work with a number of departments within the organisation so it helps our team provide direct connection to resources available not only from our database but that of external support if necessary in an easy, user-friendly manner.

“We will continue to invest in these areas to free up staff hours so that they can concentrate on better servicing our clients and make the reporting and support required more efficient.”

ION director Rob Mathieson said: “All information can now be found on one system, allowing multiple users access at once, meaning there is no duplication and staff can respond more efficiently.”