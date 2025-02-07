Women in South Tyneside are urged to “reclaim their community” with an empowering International Women’s Day march.

Bright Futures, a women’s charity based in South Shields, is helping to demonstrate unity and empowerment as local young women are set to take to the streets for a special International Women’s Day (IWD) march.

Organised by the award-winning Girls Standing Up project at Bright Futures, the event will take place on Tuesday, March 4, ahead of IWD on March 8.

The march aims to highlight the importance of safe and inclusive spaces for young women while raising awareness of violence against women and girls by serving as a reminder that young women deserve to feel safe and empowered in their neighbourhoods.

Bright Futures is set to hold an International Women’s Day march through South Shields. | Other 3rd Party.

Marchers will meet at the South Shields Skate Park at 4pm, with the march starting promptly at 4.30pm.

The march will leave the skate park before proceeding through North Marine Park and culminating in South Shields town centre.

Bright Futures is inviting young women and their family members to join in solidarity and support the causes that it is aiming to promote.

Project Worker Hannah Woodward, who leads on Girls Standing Up, hopes that the event will inspire confidence in the borough’s young women.

She said: “This march is a call to action—a moment for young women to boldly take up space in their community, be proud of their presence, and reclaim the environments where they have felt unsafe.

“Through this event, we aim to inspire young women to confidently take up space, celebrate the power of their gender, and recognise their invaluable contributions to their communities.”

You can find further details about by march via: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064625535104 or by contacting the Bright Futures office on 0191 455 1196.