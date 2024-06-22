Alan Gudgeon, picture courtesy of Northumbria Police. | Northumbria Police

A drug dealer who conspired to supply cocaine into the North East has been jailed after police infiltrated his encrypted messages.

Alan Gudgeon used the handle ‘Alarmingfern’ to co-ordinate the supply of the Class A substance and cannabis into the region via an encrypted phone messaging app.

Messages between March and June 2020 outlining the illicit operation were uncovered by specialist officers with Northumbria Police working as part of Operation Venetic.

The investigation found Gudgeon was involved in the supply of two kilos of cocaine and a kilo of cannabis across the three-month period.

The 54-year-old was arrested on September 6, 2021, and a search of the home of a co-conspirator on the same day uncovered cannabis and cocaine with an estimate value of £54,100.

Gudgeon, of Defoe Avenue, South Shields, was subsequently charged and pleaded guilty to charges of conspiracy to supply cocaine and being concerned in the supply of cannabis at Newcastle Crown Court in April.

On Friday (June 14), he was sentenced at the same court to 10 years and 10 months behind bars.

Speaking after sentencing, Detective Chief Inspector Marc Michael, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an excellent result for the Force and for our communities who unfortunately witness the destructive harm caused by illegal drugs.

“Gudgeon believed he was above the law and profited from the illicit trade by instructing others to get their hands dirty.

“He attempted to mask his offending through the use of encrypted messaging, but the dedication and hard work of our officers left him little choice but to admit his guilt at court.”

Det Ch Insp Michael added: “This sentencing is the latest positive outcome as part of our ongoing clampdown on organised crime through Operation Sentinel.

“We need members of the public to continue working with us by reporting any suspicions they could have to protect vulnerable members in our communities from offenders such as Gudgeon.”

If you’ve seen something suspicious in your community, let officers know by using the ‘Report’ page of the Northumbria Police website or call 101.