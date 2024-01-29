South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey to become celebrity Pointless co-host

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Chris Ramsey is taking on a new role as he has been announced as a celebrity co-host for the up coming season of BBC One's Pointless.

Chris is one of 12 celebrities who will be joining host Alexander Armstrong for the upcoming series of the hit daytime show.

The South Shields comedian has revealed this excitement ahead of taking part in the newest episodes.

The 37-year-old said: “I’m very excited to be part of such an iconic game show and even more excited to be the guy who already knows all the answers to the questions… like some kind of game show Neo.

"No pressure, just correcting people’s wrong answers.

"Absolute dream come true.”

Chris Ramsey is set to take on a new TV hosting role. Photo: Getty Images.

Other celebrities who have been selected as co-hosts include Gabby Logan, Josh Widdicombe, Rob Riber, Gok Wan, Hugh Dennis, Ellie Taylor and more.

Long standing host Alexander Armstrong has revealed that he has been enjoying recording the upcoming season with a variety of different people as his co-host.

He commented: “I can't wait to get my teeth into a new run of Pointless with all these brilliant people.

"I'm so enjoying glancing over to the desk to find so many fabulous faces looking back and furnishing me, and our lovely viewers, with facts.”

Neil McCallum, BBC’s Commissioning Editor, Daytime & Entertainment added: “We have another amazing line-up full of TV personalities and comedians to help Alexander co-host Pointless this year.

“It is great to see the excitement with which each of our co-hosts were welcomed on the show by the audiences, and I hope we can keep surprising them with some great names in the future.”