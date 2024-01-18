The South Shield comedian will be performing in Newcastle this April.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields born comedian who has spent the last 15 years performing around the UK and elsewhere will host a show in Newcastle and will be his first time appearing at The Tyne Theatre and Opera House.

Lee Kyle's show 'England's Best Comedian' is about overcoming self doubt and why Lee believes he is the best comedian in England.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before entering the world of comedy Lee spent 10 years as a professional wrestler.

Lee Kyle comedian

He has been described by the BBC as a "top up-and-coming comedy performer" and has written for Radio 4 and appeared on BBC Radio's Jesting About as well as 4 Extra's 'History of Geordie Comedy'.

He has also seen success with his podcast and is a regular at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Lee is board member for Felt Nowt, the world’s only comedian run Cooperative CIC.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on why he believes he's the best comedian in England, Lee said: "I’ve been at all my gigs and, my word, the laughs hurt my ears sometimes.

"I can do it all mate, I’m versatile. Stag dos, kids shows, thoughtful self referential hours, compering, nice gigs, crap gigs, unplayable rooms, clever jokes, stupid jokes, stories, surreal stuff."

Lee's show at The Tyne Theatre and Opera House will take place on Saturday, 20 April at 8pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For tickets visit https://www.tynetheatreandoperahouse.uk/portfolio/lee-kyle-englands-best-comedian/

To find out more about comedian Lee Kyle visit https://www.imleekyle.com/