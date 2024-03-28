South Shields comedian to star in documentary about ‘the reality of stand-up’

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields comedian is set to star in a documentary about life on the road, which is set to hit select cinemas very soon.

Carl Hutchinson, is a South Shields-born comedian who travels around the UK performing stand-up comedy as well as being a regular performer at North East venues such as The Stand in Newcastle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Carl is currently performing his Today Years Old tour, visiting various cities across Britain to deliver his stand-up routine.

As well as hosting his own podcast, The Carl Hutchinson Podcast, he is a long-time friend and colleague of fellow South Shields comedian Chris Ramsey, and regularly supports Chris on his stand-up tours.

Now, former teacher Carl will be the star of a documentary produced by Motif Pictures, which will give comedy fans an honest insight into the world of a comedian, and how they deal with touring across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A trailer for the new film, which will be named That’s The Show was revealed on Instagram via both Carl’s and Motif Pictures Instagram accounts.

In the trailer, we see Carl as he travels across Britain, showing the highs and lows of touring life on the road, peppered with funny moments. The trailer suggests that viewers will be given a true insight into the reality of stand-up comedy.

Also starring alongside Carl in the film are fellow comedians Anth Young and Chris Ramsey.

To announce the show via Instagram, the caption of the post read: “ We’re delighted to share the official trailer for our brand new film ‘That’s The Show’."

Comedian Carl Hutchinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They continued: “It’s a documentary that’s all about the highs, the lows and the terrifyingly weird world of our long time friend, stand-up comedian, Carl Hutchinson.

“We followed Carl as he toured Britain with his support act Anth Young to see what it’s really like to be a comic, explore what it takes to get up on those stages night after night and how many bodily functions Carl can emit at any given time.

“The film will be coming to select cinemas soon but for now please enjoy this look at what’s to come.”