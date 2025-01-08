South Shields community pub is on the lookout for a new licensee

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields pub is searching for a new publican.

The Rose & Crown, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields is on the lookout for a brand new licensee to take over its operations.

Admiral Taverns is on the hunt for individuals or couples with a passion for the hospitality industry and who have the vision to turn the pub into a pillar of the community.

Anyone who is interested in taking over the Rose & Crown should do so by accessing Admiral Taverns’ applicant portal - which can be accessed at: https://www.admiraltaverns.co.uk/portal/login/.

The pub group has also stated that any applicants who sign up throughout the month of January will be entered into a prize draw with the chance of winning a £250 gift card.

The Rose & Crown is one of six Admiral Tavern pubs in the North East that are on the lookout for new licensees.

The others are as follows:

Huntsman, Blaydon.

Brawns Den, Durham.

Dolphin Inn, North Shields.

Black Bull Hotel, Blaydon.

Three Coopers, Bedale.