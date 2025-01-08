South Shields community pub is on the lookout for a new licensee
The Rose & Crown, on Prince Edward Road, in South Shields is on the lookout for a brand new licensee to take over its operations.
Admiral Taverns is on the hunt for individuals or couples with a passion for the hospitality industry and who have the vision to turn the pub into a pillar of the community.
Anyone who is interested in taking over the Rose & Crown should do so by accessing Admiral Taverns’ applicant portal - which can be accessed at: https://www.admiraltaverns.co.uk/portal/login/.
The pub group has also stated that any applicants who sign up throughout the month of January will be entered into a prize draw with the chance of winning a £250 gift card.
The Rose & Crown is one of six Admiral Tavern pubs in the North East that are on the lookout for new licensees.
The others are as follows:
- Huntsman, Blaydon.
- Brawns Den, Durham.
- Dolphin Inn, North Shields.
- Black Bull Hotel, Blaydon.
- Three Coopers, Bedale.
