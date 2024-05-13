South Shields couple make big plans after winning over £77,000 on Postcode Lottery
A beauty therapist student from South Shields is making big plans as she wins almost £77,000 on the Postcode Lottery.
36-year-old Ashley Laughton of Hepscott Terrace in South Shields has bagged herself £76,923 after signing up to the Postcode Lottery two months ago, spending only £24.
Ashley said: “Twenty four pounds! Two months! This feels like a dream.”
Ashley and her husband Colin are now planning to treat themselves and their children, after suffering recent family heartache.
The couple, who married in 2021 have four children, and would like to treat their kids to a dream holiday, while whisking themselves off for a belated honeymoon.
The prize pot of £1m was shared between 10 neighbours who lived in the NE33 4TH postcode, as they won the Postcode Lottery’s weekly Millionaire Street prize on Saturday, May 11.
Nine neighbours, including Ashley and Colin won a total of £76,923, while two other neighbours doubled their prize to £153,846 as they played two tickets.
Ashley said: “I’m shaking. We’ve got four kids. Two of them don’t even own a passport and have never been on holiday before.”
Colin said: “I can’t believe it. I literally don’t believe it. It just never happens.
“Ashley lost her dad last year and I lost mine a few years ago and we’ve just had a real run of bad luck.”
Sadly, after the couple’s wedding in 2021, Ashley received the devastating news that her father had only 12 months to live.
The couple never got the chance to go on a honeymoon following their wedding, but now given their win will be able to finally get the post-wedding break they deserve, while also going on a big family holiday.
Colin said: “If the kids want to go on an aeroplane anywhere, I’d think they’d want to go to the other side of the world.
“It’s nice that we’ll be able to do something for them. It’s just beyond!”
Ashley added: “Our youngest Zara would die to go to Disneyland.”
As well as the holidays, Ashley would like to decorate their home and treat herself to a boob job.
She said: “We can do stuff to the house, and I might get new boobs.”
Colin said: “It’s up to Ashley what we spend the money on. She did this. She’s my absolute soulmate.”
Although Ashley has only played the Postcode Lottery for two months, other winning neighbours have played for over 10 years.
The winners mentioned that one of the reasons they play is due to the Postcode Lottery helping charities and other good causes.