South Shields dad marks his 30th year of being the town's most famous Santa Claus
Darren Johnson marks 30 years as RentaSanta.
Darren Johnson known as 'RentaSanta' is celebrating 30 years as dressing up as the big man bringing joy to people's faces.
Darren, first come on to the Santa scene back in the early 90's when he dressed up as Mr Claus in Debenhams.
The 52-year-old who is dad to Megan has seen himself dubbed as the 'original South Shields Santa' the first to offer house visits and has become popular at Christmas time throughout the borough.
Darren has spent years visiting children in their homes dressed as Santa as well as visiting youngsters who spend Christmas in hospital.
This year Darren has launched a calendar and money raised will go on providing selection boxes for his visits to Sunderland Royal Hospital's children's ward.
He is also raising funds for South Tyneside charity The People's Angels CIC who provide help and support to people in crisis within the borough.
He said: "I've always had a way with kids and especially when I have the Santa suit on they warm to me more.
"I love dressing up as Santa and bringing joy to people's faces as Christmas can be a difficult time for many.
"I can't see me giving the Santa act up as it's been part of my life for so long and I enjoy what I do."
Darren has teamed up with a number of local businesses who have each sponsored a month of his calendar to help with fundraising.
The businesses involved include:
- Millers time to shine
- Robson's dog grooming with Wilma’s washies at Horsley
- Viking tattoo studio plus tattoo removal by Wendy
- Station boutique Hebburn
- The Travelling Man West Boldon
- The Cutting room with Beauty creations by Sam at Whiteleas
- Richard Dalton Funerals
- Thanks a bunch and Gifted at Hebburn
- Patty paws UK dog walking
- Lees bakers
- The People's Angels CIC
The calendar costs £7 and can be purchased by contacting Darren on 07787732161 or via email [email protected] To find out more about Darren's Santa work visit RentaSanta South Shields on Facebook.