Darren Johnson known as 'RentaSanta' is celebrating 30 years as dressing up as the big man bringing joy to people's faces.

Darren, first come on to the Santa scene back in the early 90's when he dressed up as Mr Claus in Debenhams.

The 52-year-old who is dad to Megan has seen himself dubbed as the 'original South Shields Santa' the first to offer house visits and has become popular at Christmas time throughout the borough.

Darren and his daughter Megan

Darren has spent years visiting children in their homes dressed as Santa as well as visiting youngsters who spend Christmas in hospital.

This year Darren has launched a calendar and money raised will go on providing selection boxes for his visits to Sunderland Royal Hospital's children's ward.

He is also raising funds for South Tyneside charity The People's Angels CIC who provide help and support to people in crisis within the borough.

2024 calendar

He said: "I've always had a way with kids and especially when I have the Santa suit on they warm to me more.

"I love dressing up as Santa and bringing joy to people's faces as Christmas can be a difficult time for many.

"I can't see me giving the Santa act up as it's been part of my life for so long and I enjoy what I do."

Darren has teamed up with a number of local businesses who have each sponsored a month of his calendar to help with fundraising.

The businesses involved include:

Millers time to shine

Robson's dog grooming with Wilma’s washies at Horsley

Viking tattoo studio plus tattoo removal by Wendy

Station boutique Hebburn

The Travelling Man West Boldon

The Cutting room with Beauty creations by Sam at Whiteleas

Richard Dalton Funerals

Thanks a bunch and Gifted at Hebburn

Patty paws UK dog walking

Lees bakers

The People's Angels CIC

The calendar costs £7 and can be purchased by contacting Darren on 07787732161 or via email [email protected] To find out more about Darren's Santa work visit RentaSanta South Shields on Facebook.