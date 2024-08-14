South Shields dad gave a stranger a second chance at life with stem cell donation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields dad has helped to give a stranger a second chance at life.

Paul Hunter, from South Shields, has been hailed as a hero after he has given a stranger another chance at life through being a stem cell donor.

The dad-of-two, who is a house salesman, signed up to the stem cell register following the death of a school friend who was diagnosed with blood cancer.

The register is held by DKMS - a blood cancer charity that helped to support those with the illness by finding and matching stem cell donors.

Paul Hunter, from South Shields, has helped give a stranger a second chance at life through stem cell donation. | Other 3rd Party

Paul has explained how he became a stem cell donor and expressed his pride at being able to help someone who it is need.

The 36-year-old said: “Sadly, Steven, a school friend who I’d played rugby with growing up passed away due to blood cancer in the summer of 2015.

At the funeral, they encouraged people to sign up to the DKMS stem cell register so a few of us signed up there and then.

“I reached out to my friend Steven’s dad to let him know that I had gone on from signing up to donating my stem cells.

“My friends and family were all very happy and proud that I had done this. I was proud of myself too.

“It was five hours out of my life to help someone else. My youngest son was concerned it would hurt – but I just said ‘Daddy’s helping someone out who needs it’.”

The dad-of-two became a donor after a school friend passed away from blood cancer. | Other 3rd Party

“Donating is a brilliant feeling, and I encourage everyone who can to sign up to the stem cell register. You could save a life.”

DKMS states that 90% of all stem donations are made through a simple outpatient procedure known as PBSC, which is similar to giving blood.

Paul travelled to The Christie, in Manchester, to donate his stem cells and is now working alongside DKMS to encourage others to do the same.

He added: “The staff were brilliant. In fact, everyone involved, including DKMS, have been brilliant all the way through.

“My wife came down with me for the donation. They hooked me up by 9am and by 2pm I was done.

“It was slightly uncomfortable but not painful and the donation process was really smooth and efficient.

“It was nice to have some calm for once – as I’m usually busy working or looking after my kids. I just read a book and watched some Netflix.

Paul with his wife and two sons. | Other 3rd Party

“To get involved with, you just quickly order a swab kit online and then you receive it in the post.

“It’s just a few quick mouth swabs which you then put back in the post, then you don’t have to think about it.

“I got called up by DKMS earlier this year – I was just happy I could help.”

Anyone aged between 17 and 55-years-old who is in general good health can register to receive a mouth swab kit.

If you wish to join the DKMS stem cell register, then visit: https://www.dkms.org.uk/get-involved/become-a-donor.