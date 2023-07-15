South Shields dad set to get married and take part in a boxing event on the same day

Dale Newton, 31, and Rebecca Tooley, 30, are set to get married in a small ceremony at the South Shields Registry Office on Saturday, July 15.

The pair, from South Shields, will then head to Harton and Westoe Miners Welfare Club where Dale will step into the boxing ring during a event held by Box Clever Events.

The dad-of-three will be cheered on by his new wife and those closest to him, with the happy couple then set to have their wedding reception at the same venue once the fight is over.

Rebecca told the Shields Gazette that she encouraged Dale to get into boxing as a way to deal with the mental health problems that he was struggling with.

The mum-of-three said: “We had originally planned to get married in April 2024 but Dale was struggling with anxiety so we decided that we’d actually just prefer to have a small ceremony with just us two and two witnesses.

“Dale was always passionate about boxing but had never actually tried it so when I saw Box Clever Events advertise on Facebook, I signed him up and he has never looked back.

“When he first went, he was lacking in confidence but now he is a totally different person. He walks into the gym, speaks to everyone and is more than happy to get straight in the ring.

“Even Chris Goodall, the owner of Box Clever Events, has said now proud he is of how far he has come with everything.”

Rebecca highlighted that boxing has transformed Dale as a person, both mentally and physically and revealed her excitement for her entire wedding day.

She added: “Everyone has seen a change in Dale, it certainly feels like we now have the old Dale back which is brilliant.

“We’ve even had to go and buy him a whole new suit as his old one is now three sizes too big for him with all the weight that he has lost through doing boxing, it really has transformed him.

“I’m now feeling excited for the wedding and the rest of the day but I’m not sure about Dale.

“He said that he thinks the nerves of the boxing after the ceremony will take over the actual wedding nerves themselves.

“I just hope there will be no black eyes on the wedding photos.”

In the lead up to his fight, Dale has managed to raise over £1,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.