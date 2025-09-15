Google

A dad slapped his girlfriend across the face in an unprovoked attack as she sat on the sofa of her South Tyneside home, a court heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liam Askew’s aggression at the property in Wharton Street, South Shields, on September 14 last year, was witnessed by a stunned friend of the victim.

She reported homeless Askew, 40, to police and the case against him proceeded on her evidence alone, with his now former partner refusing to testify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askew pleaded not guilty to a charge of assault by beating but the matter was proved in his absence when he failed to attend court for his trial on Friday, May 2.

He returned to South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court on Monday, September 15, to be sentenced for the assault and four other matters.

Prosecutor Rehana Haque said: “It was an evidence-led prosecution of an assault by beating. The injured party didn’t provide a statement.

“It went to trial on the evidence of the witness. The defendant didn’t attend the trial and the offence was proved in his absence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The witness said that she was a friend of the complaint and had been at her home with her in Wharton Street.

“She said the victim was sitting on the sofa in the living room when he grabbed her and slapped her across the face.

“The witness said this came from nowhere. He was shouting and aggressive and he shouted and screamed at the witness.

“The witness took him by the arm and removed him from the property. She had never seen him behave in that way before.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Askew pleaded guilty to one count of possession of drugs and three counts of failing to surrender to custody.

Mrs Haque added: “When arrested for the assault, he was taken to a police station and while in a cell, a bag of white powder was found in his jeans.

“It fell to the floor. It was tested and was found to be amphetamine.”

Askew, a jobless dad-of-four, has 10 previous convictions from 19 offences, with one against the person in 2020.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last before a court in October last year for shoplifting and possession of drugs.

Angus Westgarth, defending, said Askew continued to protest his innocence in relation to the assault.

He described him as leading a “chaotic” lifestyle and that he had been homeless since he carried out the proven attack.

Mr Westgarth added: “He still denies that offence. He does need help, prison will not assist. Not attending court was more chaos than ill will.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Askew owes £5,948 from previous offending, which was being paid back from his state benefits.

For the assault, magistrates sentenced him to a 12-month community order, with 60 hours of unpaid work, £300 court costs and a £114 victim surcharge.

They fined him £80 for drug possession and ordered the forfeiture and destruction of the amphetamine, with no separate penalty for the failing to surrender charges.