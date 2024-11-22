Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A South Shields dad walked his daughter down the aisle just a day after he had a stroke.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thanks to the life-saving actions of his wife and the NHS, Martin Simpson was able to walk his daughter, Emily, down the aisle despite having a stroke the day before.

Martin had just finished his morning fitness routine at his home in South Shields when his wife Alison realised he was unwell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She quickly dialled 999 and an ambulance rushed the 64-year-old to Sunderland Royal Hospital where he was given medicine to get rid of blood clots on his brain.

After tests and scans, he was taken to Newcastle’s RVI in case he needed surgery but thankfully, the drug treatment had worked and he was transferred back to Sunderland to recuperate.

Having spent a night on E58, the hospital’s acute stroke ward, he was well enough to be discharged and was able to make the marriage ceremony of his daughter and her now husband, Scott Phinn.

Emily, 27, works as an early learning practitioner, while Scott, 29, is a retail manager in the motor industry. They exchanged vows at Shotton Grange, in Seaton Burn, on Thursday, October 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Simpson was able to walk his daughter, Emily, down the aisle a day after having a stroke. | Nikolaos Axelis (Hope Visual Productions).

Martin, who is originally from Whitburn, retired two years ago after working 35 years in the off-shore industry.

He shared his experience with South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust (STSFT) with a note of thanks to the team who treated him.

In his message, he said: “The staff were amazing and this was so reassuring for me, as my daughter got married the next day.

“I never thought it was something that I may miss out on.

“Because of your team’s dedication, I was able to walk my daughter down the aisle, just a day after having my stroke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The day was amazing, so thank you all, you worked miracles for me.”

Martin, a keen photographer and videographer, managed to film the day’s events, while Hope Visual Productions captured the moment Martin was able to walk Emily down the aisle.

Despite spending the night in hospital, Martin was discharged in time to make it to the venue. | Other 3rd Party

He commented: “I was at home when the stroke began, after just finishing my usual morning press ups.

“I was totally unaware anything was wrong and thought my wife was massively overreacting by calling 999 for an ambulance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had a very busy day ahead, as I had a mountain of video camera equipment to set up for the big day and thought I was fine.

“My wife however, noticed all the tell-tale signs straight away, and despite assurances from me that I was fine, wouldn't listen and called 999.

“The ambulance arrived in record-breaking time and whisked me up to Sunderland with the blues and twos going. The team there rushed me through the system and gave me thrombolysis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After a good few more tests and scans, I was then rushed up to the RVI in case I needed surgery. After the tests at the RVI showed I had improved, and the clot-busting drug had worked, I was returned to Sunderland for overnight observation.

“The staff managed to get me all checked out, scanned and a suitable aftercare package sorted with new medication in order to get me to the wedding.

“The groom and best man even came to the hospital to make sure that I got there in time to walk my daughter down the aisle.”

Martin, a keen photographer and videographer, was even on hand to record the day's events. | Other 3rd Party

Dr Richard Telford, a Clinical Director of Rehabilitation and Elderly Medicine, which includes the stroke services run by STSFT, expressed his delight in hearing that Martin is recovering well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “We’re delighted to hear Martin is making a good recovery and we and the RVI were able to help him get to such a special occasion for his family.

“We wish the newlyweds every happiness.

“The swift actions of his wife undoubtedly helped the North East Ambulance Service our team and then those at the RVI get Martin the care and treatment he needed as quickly as possible.

“Strokes have three warning signs, weakness in the face, weakness in the arm or arms and speech problems, where someone might slur their words or sound confused.

“If this happens, it is so important to call 999 as soon as you can. As Martin’s family now know, every second counts.”