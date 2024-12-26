South Shields daycare rated ‘Outstanding’ following an Ofsted inspection

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A daycare in South Shields is celebrating a successful Ofsted visit.

Stanley’s Daycare at the Ridgeway Family Hub, on Park Avenue, in South Shields, has maintained its ‘Outstanding’ Ofsted rating following a previous inspection in 2019.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer give one overall judgement on a school and instead now give ratings based on five key areas, which for Stanley’s included:

The quality of education.

Behaviour and attitudes.

Personal development.

Leadership and management

Overall effectiveness at previous inspection

Following an inspection on November 13, Stanley’s secured an ‘Outstanding’ result in all of its key areas.

The Ofsted inspector described the centre as a “caring and friendly nursery where children thrive with staff dedicated to providing the best possible care and support to children”.

It was also recognised that the children at Stanley’s “develop superb attitudes to learning” and “make excellent progress”.

Praise was heaped on staff for planning activities to “excite and enthuse children”, for allowing the children to develop their independence, for teaching them about healthy lifestyles, and for the staff’s work with parents.

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children and Families, Social Care & Education and Skills, has praised the South Shields daycare centre for maintaining it’s top Ofsted rating.

She said: “It is wonderful to see Stanley’s at Ridgeway Family Hub retaining its ‘Outstanding’ rating from Ofsted.

“All our children deserve the best start in life and this result is testament to all the fantastic work at the nursery.

“Well done to all the staff, children, parents and carers.”

You can view the full Ofsted report for Stanley’s by visiting: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50264533.