The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW

A South Tyneside delivery firm manager has lost his roads’ licence – and expects to be made jobless – after being caught drink driving in the early hours.

Callum Costello’s conviction means he will likely be sacked, with his bosses forewarned of his day in court to face an excess alcohol charge.

Costello, 25, of Horton Avenue, Whiteleas, was over twice the limit when police pulled over his Ford Fiesta near Boldon Lane, South Shields.

He confessed at the roadside at 2am on Sunday, May 26, he had been drinking, leading to a failed breath test, borough magistrates heard.

His solicitor’s claim he had been affected by the deaths of a close friend and a relative this year could not prevent a 17-month motoring ban being imposed.

Prosecutor Brian Payne said: “In the early hours, police were on duty when their attention was drawn to Ford Fiesta.

“It was being driven mildly erratically and was stopped. They spoke to Mr Costello, who immediately accepted he had been drinking earlier in the evening.”

Costello, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to drink driving.

He gave a reading for alcohol in breath of 75mcg, against a legal limit of 35mcg.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said: “This is a guilty plea at the earliest opportunity. This is a young man who is hitherto of good character.

“He describes this year as losing a close friend and a close relative in the space of a few days. That has affected him.

“He fully accepts the facts that he had been drinking at the time he was stopped by police.

“Unfortunately, as a result, he will lose his job. He’s a manager in a delivery company, and he will no longer be able to do that.

“He describes to me that he hasn’t drank since this incident. He has found this incident very sobering and has difficulty being present in this court building.”

Magistrates also fined Costello £120, with £85 court costs and a £48 victim surcharge.

They offered him a place on a ban-reducing drink drive rehabilitation course.

Tony Hewitson, chair of the bench, told him: “It just takes a moment to change your future. You took the decision to drive and there are consequences.”