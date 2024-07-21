South Shields driver refused to be breathalysed - and now faces trial
A South Tyneside motorist accused of refusing to be breathalysed by police is to stand trial.
Brian McGill, 62, of Greenside, South Shields, pleaded not guilty to a charge of failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
Prosecutors at the borough’s magistrates’ court claim McGill committed the offence in South Shields on Saturday, June 8.
Ben Hurst, defending, told the court his client claimed there had been an issue with the way police carried out the breath test CAMIC procedure.
Prosecutor Bushra Begum did not address the hearing.
Magistrates adjourned the case and granted McGill unconditional bail to be tried at the same court on Monday, November 11.