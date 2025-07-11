South Shields drug dealer caught after police smelled cannabis from his car in Sunderland
Officers had approached Alex Purvis' Skoda motor in Sunderland on December 1 2022 and detected the distinctive whiff from inside it. Newcastle Crown Court heard when the vehicle was searched cannabis worth up to £1,400 was found, as well as £5,660 in cash.
A further £915 was found in his bedroom. Purvis admitted he had been dealing on a "low scale" as he had developed a gambling habit and found it difficult to survive on benefits.
He claimed £3,000 of the cash from inside the car had been gambling winnings and some had been given to him by a relative. He now faces proceedings under the Proceeds of Crime Act where the money could be seized.
The 32-year-old, of Highfield Road, South Shields, South Tyneside, admitted possession of cannabis with intent to supply. Miss Recorder Felicity Davies sentenced him to a community order for 12 months with 250 hours unpaid work.
The court heard Purvis had never been in trouble before, treated his arrest as a "turning point" to address his problems and has caring responsibilities.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.