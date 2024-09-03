South Shields eight-year-old boy meets the iconic Chelsea Pensioners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An eight-year-old from South Shields was invited to meet the Chelsea Pensioners.

Alfie Henderson, whose dad serves in the Royal Navy, was one of 15 military children to be invited to take part in an intergenerational event organised by the Little Troopers charity and Royal Hospital Chelsea.

The Royal Hospital Chelsea, in London, is home to the iconic Chelsea Pensioners, who are all retired soldiers of the British Army.

Alfie got to meet some of the Pensioners as part of the Hospital’s ‘Soane Stable Yard’ redevelopment project.

The project, which has been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, will showcase the history of the Royal Hospital Chelsea with a purpose-built Chelsea Pensioner Museum.

Alfie Henderson got to meet British Army veteran Peter during a visit to Royal Hospital Chelsea. | Other 3rd Party

It will open to members of the public in October and feature a dedicated space for Veterans’ Outreach, a café as well as a post-office.

The day saw the Chelsea Pensioners and Little Troopers exchange stories about military life and gained an understanding of each other’s unique experiences living in the Armed Forces community.

They also decorated miniature Pensioners’ Tricorne hats and painted dandelions – the official flower of the military child - symbolising the strength and resilience of military children.

Louise Fetigan, founder of the Little Troopers charity, commented: “This event was about bringing together two completely different generations who both have a connection to the Armed Forces and were interested in learning more about each other’s lives and experiences.

Children from the Little Troopers charity were invited to meet the iconic Chelsea Pensioners at London's Royal Hospital Chelsea. | Other 3rd Party

“We’ve had children travel from all over the country to attend and we’d like to thank the Royal Hospital for helping to facilitate such a special event that these little troopers will remember fondly forever.”

Alfie spent the day with a veteran named Peter, something which that his mum, Kat, stated that he enjoyed.

She commented: “Alfie had the most amazing time - he loved spending time with Peter. He was very patient with him.”

The Royal Hospital was founded by King Charles II in 1682 to offer care and comradeship for British Army veterans in recognition of their loyal service.

In 2024, around 300 pensioners now live at the site, which supports British Army veterans over the age of 66 who are facing spending their advanced years alone.

General Sir Adrian Bradshaw, Governor of the Royal Hospital Chelsea, added: "Bringing Chelsea Pensioners and children from military families together to learn about the history of this institution and to share experiences will both help the young to put their lives into the context of the past, and reveal powerful social connections which bridge different generations of the military family.

“The children will leave today with a better understanding of the value we must place on veteran care and will hopefully carry this with them into their future."

Little Troopers helps to support children who have parents serving in the British Armed Forces, both regular or reserve.

The charity was set up due to military children often having to face unique challenges that include frequent house and school moves, as well as regular periods of separation from their serving parent or parents for varying lengths of time.