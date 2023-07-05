South Shields estate agents celebrate successful first year

An estate agency based in Harton Village in South Shields is celebrating after a successful 12 months.

Susan Spokes started her own agency in her hometown of South Shields in July 2022 after many years working in the estate agent industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan’s previous experience was in both sales and lettings across the region, meaning that she was able to transfer her vast knowledge of the property industry into her new business.

The company’s success over the past 12 months have reflected her hard work and dedication to providing the South Shields community with expertise, professionalism and assistance with property matters.

Susan said of celebrating Susan Spokes Real Estates’ one year anniversary: “We can’t believe how this year has flown. Thank you to all our friends and family for your support and a huge thank you to our lovely clients. We have had a phenomenal year and we feel very grateful.”

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Susan also thanked her dedicated team, some who have been with her from day one, and others who have joined along the way, as she said: “I’d personally like to thank the team Abbie, Michelle and Koral and think this is a great opportunity to welcome Julie who starts with us next Monday.”

Susan and the team at the agency pride themselves on being friendly and approachable, and stand out amongst other estate agents for their dedication to the various clients they liaise with each day.

Susan Spokes Real Estate celebrate one year anniversary.

Susan said: “We opened Susan Spokes Real Estate with a determination to offer a tailored service to our clients.”