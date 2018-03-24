South Shields estate agents launches new walk to help clean the streets

An estate agent is hoping to kickstart a new litter-busting group to help clean up the streets of South Tyneside.

Angela Todd will be hosting her first Litter and Laughter walk on Monday.

If successful, she hopes it will turn into a regular event which aims to get people together in a social setting, to chat and have fun whilst also helping to clean the streets of rubbish left behind by litter louts.

The first route will see those taking part walking from Goldfinch Estate Agents in Fowler Street along to the coast. A refreshment break will take place at Westoe Crown Hub.

The Litter and Laughter walk is open to people of all ages and abilities, however, those under 16 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Angela said: “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do. I’m very passionate about the environment and the effect litter and plastics are having on it.

“I thought by having something like this, it brings people together socially and there is also the health aspect too.

“The first walk will be heading to the coast, but I’ll be looking at other areas too. It could be people will put forward areas they would like to see us go and litter pick.

“I’d love to see as many people as possible get involved.”

Angela says she is keen to work community groups and schools to raise awareness of the importance of not dropping litter and the impact discarded rubbish on the streets can have on wildlife.

Angela added: “I have set up a page on Facebook to raise awareness of the event and it has attracted a lot of interest.

“I will see how it goes on Monday and take it from there. Hopefully, there will be enough interest to make this a monthly event.”

The rubbish collected will be taken by Angela to be recycled, where possible.

Anyone interested in taking part in the Litter and Laughter Walk are asked to meet at the Goldfinch Office in Fowler Street at 6pm where a safety briefing will take place.