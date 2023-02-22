News you can trust since 1849
South Shields explosion: One person injured after blast in South Tyneside street

Houses have been evacuated following the event.

By Jason Button
37 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 2:58pm

One person has been injured following an explosion at a house in South Shields. The incident, which happened on Bewick Street is said to have happened this morning.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 11am today (Wednesday), we received reports of damage caused to a flat on Bewick Street in South Shields.

“Officers are in attendance alongside other emergency service personnel.

“One person has suffered injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

“A number of people in neighbouring properties have been evacuated for their own safety and a cordon remains in place.”

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service Spokesperson said: “We can confirm we are currently in attendance at Bewick Street in South Shields following reports of an explosion inside a residential property.

“Our fire control received a call at 11:06am and two appliances from South Shields Community Fire Station on the scene in a matter of minutes.

Bewick Street, where the explosion occurred.

“We remain at the scene to assist police in their enquiries into the circumstances around the incident and to ensure the structural safety of the building and surrounding properties."

The street sits in between Stanhope Road and Ravensworth Terrace to the south of South Shields town centre.

A cordon is in place around the impacted property.

