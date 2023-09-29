South Shields FC announce Newcastle Building Society as a new partner
The club has started the new season well on and off the pitch.
South Shields Football Club has announced another commercial partnership, this time with Newcastle Building Society.
With 31 branches across the North East, Cumbria and North Yorkshire, including one in South Shields, Newcastle Building Society is a well known name across the region.
Newcastle Building Society also claims to aim to play a key part in making positive change happen in the region, build stronger and more vibrant communities and help other businesses and partners succeed.
The club says it is the latter point which has led to its partnership with The Mariners.
Newcastle Building Society area manager David Pearson said: “South Shields FC is such an important part of the community and they’re doing amazing things for the town.
“We’re proud to support both the men’s and women’s teams as they go from strength to strength this season and look forward to many future successes.”
A Newcastle Building Society pitchside advertising board now takes pride of place at 1st Cloud Arena, where the club play their home matches.
South Shields FC head of media and communications Daniel Prince said: “Newcastle Building Society is such a long-standing and integral part of our community and we are proud to welcome them as a partner for the 2023-24 season.
“The Building Society supports so many brilliant community projects and for them to show their support for us in this way further demonstrates this commitment.
“It has been clear from our first conversation with David that the values of the club and the Building Society are aligned, which is key to any collaborations, sponsorships and relationships we develop.
“We very much look forward to working with David and the team at Newcastle Building Society to see how this relationship can continue to evolve and blossom.”
This is the latest in a string of commercial partnership announcements from the club following their promotion to the National League North. After ten games the team sit in second position.