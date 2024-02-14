Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The recently launched South Shields FC International Academy in partnership with the University of Sunderland has attracted a number of students from the United States to train and study.

As part of the international partnership between the University of Sunderland and South Shields Football Club, the University is able to offer prospective students the opportunity to enrol in a three-year undergraduate degree programme for students graduating from High School, or a one-year postgraduate programme for students who are graduating from college.

Ian Moody, Director of International Office at the University of Sunderland describes the partnership, “The University of Sunderland is extremely excited about the partnership with South Shields FC, and the opportunity it provides to international students in earning an internationally recognised UK qualification, while also playing and training in an incredible footballing environment.

"We’re continuously looking to develop our portfolio of programmes and partnerships to help us really stand out in the markets we operate in.

"The collaboration with South Shields FC has really helped us to do this particularly across the North America and European market, where we welcomed most of our first cohort of students from last September. It has been great working so closely with the football club and supporting these students in their transition to the UK."

The international partnership allows players to find success both on and off the field. Players will follow a carefully crafted timetable to maximise the time available on the pitch and can expect to train in a professional footballing environment with incredible coaching for a season lasting at least nine months.

“We're adding different strands to the programme, so come September we will have an undergraduate/gap year experience programme, where they will earn 120 credits of higher education. They can then be transferred to undergraduate degrees, when they finish the year with us. We are also looking to introduce a female program in September.” says Steve Camm, head of the South Shields FC Foundation.