South Shields FC are set to host special fundraising events this April in support of a five-year-old boy as he faces a rare cancer trial treatment.

Five-year-old Arthur Hoult from Wallsend, was diagnosed with a rare acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, the only person in the world to have the condition.

In order to support the young football fan and raise donations for his treatment, South Shields FC, is set to host a range of charity events.

The first of the fundraising events which are led by South Shields FC Operations Director, Carl Mowatt, the football club are arranging a bucket collection fundraiser through Children’s Cancer North during a home match against Bishop’s Stortford on Saturday, April 6.

South Shields FC will also be hosting a sportsman’s dinner with former football players Kevin Ball and John Beresford, where an auction will be held to raise donations.

A marathon, which is being organised alongside Newcastle United FC and Sunderland AFC, will be held on Sunday, April 21.

Arthur’s father, Ricky Hoult will be participating in the marathon, he said: “Arthur is a major football fan and we’re honoured to have the support of South Shields FC and Children’s Cancer North to raise awareness on his illness and collect donations for further research on the cancer mutation.

“Depending on his health, we are hoping to bring Arthur to watch the game on April 6th and the marathon finish line to cheer on the participants.”

The final fundraising event will be an ex-professional and celebrity football match which will take place on Sunday, June 2 to raise further awareness and funds for the important cause.

Ricky Hoult, Carl Mowatt and Arthur Hoult.

Leading the cause, Carl Mowatt said: “South Shields FC is committed to giving back to our community and Arthur’s story is very close to our heart, particularly following the club owner, Geoff’s Thompson’s cancer diagnosis.

“We are keen to raise awareness on Arthur’s illness, collect donations for Children’s Cancer North’s research with a personal target of raising £5,000 from the three events and support individuals and families affected by childhood cancer.”