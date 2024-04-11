Watch more of our videos on Shots!

South Shields Football Club have presented Nexus with a commemorative shirt to celebrate the 40th anniversary of South Tyneside’s Metro line.

The club, whose stadium the 1st Cloud Arena is located next to Bede Metro station, celebrated the iconic metro line with the special shirt which has the word Metro and the number 40 printed on the back.

As part of the celebrations, players and coaching staff from South Shields FC took a trip on the Metro system, which is operated by Nexus, as part of a campaign to encourage supporters of the club to use the transport system when travelling to home games held at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Huw Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, said: “We’re honoured to receive this 40th anniversary tribute from our friends at South Shields Football Club.

“Metro plays such an important role in the communities it serves, and that’s particularly the case for the Mariners, whose ground is just a few minutes away from Bede Metro station. It’s situated so close to our lines you can even see the pitch from on board the train when you pass by.

“Many South Shields supporters rely on Metro to get to their home games, and that’s never been more so the case since the club has entered such a resurgent new era.

“Our thanks go to the club, the players, and the management for presenting us with this commemorative home shirt to mark our 40 years of serving the borough of South Tyneside.

“We wish them well for the rest of the season.”

Tyne and Wear Metro will partner up with South Shields FC for their last home game of the season, which will be held on Saturday, April 20 against Southport FC.

As a huge crowd is expected for the game, which will see South Shields FC compete for a place in the promotion play-offs in the National League North, the club is encouraging fans to travel by Metro, which will help with traffic congestion and car parking.

Carl Mowatt, Operations Director at South Shields FC, said: It’s paramount that we support each other from a business community, to help each other’s growth.

“From the club, we are growing in attendances, and as we are all doing our bit to help our carbon footprint, that we encourage our fans and staff to use public transport more frequently, in particular the Metro with easy access to the ground from Bede station in a five-minute walk to the entrance of 1st Cloud Arena.