South Shields FC partners with UK’s largest healthcare charity

South Shields FC has announced on Tuesday, September 26, that it has partnered with Nuffield Health to grant players access to a range of healthcare services, including scans and diagnostic tests, at Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital in Jesmond.

The partnership with the UK’s largest healthcare charity will see the Nuffield Health brand appear on a pitchside advertising board at the 1st Cloud Arena, as well as the front of the club’s 16-19 Academy shirts.

Andrew Morris, the head of physiotherapy and medical at South Shields FC, will also be sponsored throughout the 2023-24 season by Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital.

Representatives from Nuffield Health will be on hand to provide health advice to Mariners supporters, players and staff during this season, with specific events to be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Harry Duwell, South Shields FC head of merchandise and partnerships (left) and Alex Seward, Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital sales and services manager. Photo: South Shields FC.

Harry Duwell, head of merchandise and partnerships at South Shields FC, has welcomed the club’s newest partnership and for Nuffield Health’s support to the Mariners.

He said: “This is another fantastic addition to our collection of partners and we are excited to see how this relationship with Nuffield Health can grow.

“Access to such top-quality service will be hugely beneficial to our playing squad, many of whom are already familiar with the facilities at the hospital having visited last season.

“As well as that, one of the brilliant aspects of this partnership is that it will allow us to promote better health to our supporters, players and staff, which is something we are very passionate about.

“We’d like to thank Alex and the team at Nuffield Health for their support of not just South Shields FC, but non-league football and grassroots sport in general.”

Alex Seward, Nuffield Health Newcastle Hospital sales and services manager, has outlined what the partnership can do for the football club.

He added: “We are delighted to partner with South Shields FC for this season as they look to continue their rise through the football pyramid.

“We will be able to provide rapid access to diagnostic tests and scans if any of the players require this, but we are also very much looking forwards to engaging and raising health awareness among the supporters as part of our aim to build a healthier nation.”