South Shields FC pay tribute to former player who ‘passed away suddenly’

By Ryan Smith

Live Journalist

Published 18th Mar 2025, 13:35 BST

South Shields FC will hold a two-minute applause for a former player.

South Shields Football Club have paid tribute to Barry Marshall who sadly passed away “suddenly” on Wednesday, March 12, aged just 34.

Barry was a Mariners player between 2012 and 2014, making 32 appearances for the club and scoring three goals in the process.

The club released a statement on Monday evening (March 17) to offer their condolences and confirmed there will be an applause in Barry’s honour at tonight’s (Tuesday, March 18) match against Oxford City.

The statement said: “We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to all the family and friends of Barry Marshall.

“Barry passed away suddenly on March 12th, age 34.

“We will host a two minute applause before kick-off tomorrow to remember Barry.

“Barry played for the Mariners from 2012 to 2014, made 32 appearances and scored three goals.”

