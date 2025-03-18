South Shields FC pay tribute to former player who ‘passed away suddenly’

South Shields FC will hold a two-minute applause for a former player.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields Football Club have paid tribute to Barry Marshall who sadly passed away “suddenly” on Wednesday, March 12, aged just 34.

Barry was a Mariners player between 2012 and 2014, making 32 appearances for the club and scoring three goals in the process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields Football Club have paid tribute to former player Barry Marshall. The 34-year-old sadly passed away on March 12. | Other 3rd Party

The club released a statement on Monday evening (March 17) to offer their condolences and confirmed there will be an applause in Barry’s honour at tonight’s (Tuesday, March 18) match against Oxford City.

The statement said: “We would like to pass on our deepest condolences to all the family and friends of Barry Marshall.

“Barry passed away suddenly on March 12th, age 34.

“We will host a two minute applause before kick-off tomorrow to remember Barry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Barry played for the Mariners from 2012 to 2014, made 32 appearances and scored three goals.”

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/.

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.