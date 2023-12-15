Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Players and members of the club’s South Shields FC Foundation called in to Haven Court in South Shields.

It was part of its wider work to help those it looks after enjoy the festivities.

The event was planned after the club asked if it could support South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust in its efforts to celebrate Christmas with its community.

Each afternoon, Haven Court residents get a cup of tea and a slice of cake, with the club stepping in to help the staff serve up that day’s treats.

Players Jed Abbey and CJ Clarke were among the visitors.

They were joined by Jack Pringle, Health and Wellbeing Leader, and Jill Charlton, Facilities Manager of Harton and Westoe Miners’ Welfare, who are members of the Foundation, a registered charity which helps support health and wellbeing.

Haven Court's Sarah Sasmazer with Jack Pringle and Jed Abbey during their visit to the home.

Sarah Sasmazer, Director of Care, Quality and Safety and the Registered Manager of Haven Court said: "We’re very grateful to the club and foundation for taking time out of their day to come along and visit us.

"We’re always busy with activities for our residents, it’s an important part of helping them keep moving and happy. At Christmas, we put a lot into making it an extra special time for them.

"Having a visit like this is a lovely bonus on top of all that and the residents enjoyed having a chat to them.

"Events like this brighten their day."

Mariners midfielder Jed added: "It was a pleasure to visit Haven Court and to see some of the residents before Christmas.

"As a club, we pride ourselves on being at the centre of our community and initiatives like this bring it home just how powerful football can be, particularly at this time of year.

"I really enjoyed speaking to some of the residents and hearing some of their stories, and wish them all the happiest Christmas possible."

The care home is run by South Tyneside Integrated Care Limited, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust specialises in residential and nursing care, dementia care and re-enablement.