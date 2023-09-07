South Shields FC strengthens partnership with local pub Alum Ale House

Watch more videos on Shots!

South Shields Football Club has announced a strengthening of its partnership with famous local pub the Alum Ale House.

Based in Ferry Street, the Alum House is one of South Shields’ best-loved pubs and have been partnered with South Shields FC for a number of years.

The establishment will continue to back the club with a pitch-facing advertising board, crowd-facing advertising board and through the sponsorship of the downstairs bar in the club’s Carmeleon clubhouse in the 2023-24 season.

The Alum House also now becomes the men’s first-team back of shorts sponsor, with the pub’s logo to appear on the back of the team’s home and away shorts for every remaining fixture this season.

Supporters with a match or season ticket can also now take advantage of a £1 discount on pints purchased at Alum House on home matchdays.

Alum Ale House landlord Jeff Dean said: “As one of the oldest pubs in South Shields, we are proud to support one of our oldest football clubs, South Shields FC.

“It is vital that we all pull together in supporting our local businesses and charities to enable our town to be the best it can be.

“We are delighted that South Shields FC are doing very well at the moment, and the club can always rely on our unending support and encouragement to help maintain and even boost this success.

“The Alum Ale House actively supports local charities and both appreciates and admires the extensive work they do to support and assist local people.

“We are proud of our community and of the long-standing friendship we continue to enjoy with South Shields FC.”

The Alum House is a traditional cosy, characterful real ale pub with riverside views, 12 hand-pull real ales, lagers, ciders, wines and spirits.

South Shields FC operations director Carl Mowatt said: “We are thrilled to have such a great establishment in the town backing the club in this way.

“We enjoy a fantastic partnership with Jeff and his great team at the Alum, and I know how hard they all work to promote our town and all that is good within it.

“Relationships like this are vital for the continued growth of our club and our aim to not just succeed on the pitch, but off it too.