South Shields FC supporters were involved in a serious car accident as they travelled back from their 3-2 defeat at Tamworth.

National Highways said there had been a “serious collision involving an overturned vehicle” which closed the A1 near Darrington on Saturday afternoon (April 13).

17 people were confirmed injured and taken to different hospitals in Yorkshire, with the Yorkshire Air Ambulance in attendance.

There are no reported fatalities at this time according to emergency services.

South Shields FC said supporters of the club were on board the minibus.

In a statement, the club said: “Our thoughts go out to the supporters involved in a crash on the way home from today’s game.