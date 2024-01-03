South Shields features in brand-new music video directed by award-winning student

Maggie Barksby has directed and filmed the music video for local band Bear Park.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Shields beach has been used as a location for a music video for North East band, Bear Park.

Bear Park, which consists of Shay Bagnall, Guy Robson and Adam Marshall have released a brand-new single named Betty, which will also be featured on their upcoming debut album.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Their album, which is due to be released this year, is being produced by The Libertines member Gary Powell, as part of his label 25 Hour Convenience Store.

Bear Park member Guy told Cultured. North East: “It’s been the best experience of our careers so far.

We were terrified on the first day we met him (Gary Powell), we were all 18 and 19 and it was our first time showing our songs to someone who’d actually ‘made it’ in the industry.

“His band has been a strong inspiration for some of our favourite bands and musicians so we couldn’t think of a better person to work with.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His work ethic is unrivalled and he genuinely makes us feel good and proud of our work when we’re in the studio, he brings out the best musician in all three of us.”

Bear Park decided to film the music video for their brand-new single across locations in the North East, including South Shields beach.

When creating the music video, Bear Park enlisted the help of Maggie Barksby, a University of Sunderland media student who filmed and directed the release.

Despite being only in her second year of her studies, 19-year-old Maggie has already picked up an award for her work - The Barney Oram Creativity Award at the MediaMag Production Competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Now, Maggie has worked hard with Bear Park to create their music video and single cover art for their single Betty.

Also speaking to Cultured. North East, Maggie said: “I really love working with the lads, it’s such a creative, collaborative and fun environment.

From the beginning of the process, drafting ideas up until wrapping filming they really put their trust into me and my creative vision. I couldn’t have done it without their enthusiasm and effort!”

Maggie Barksby on South Shields beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maggie will be completing her studies at the University of Sunderland and is hoping to forge a career in film and television production.